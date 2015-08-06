Sunday 24 November 2024

Novo Nordisk 1st-half profits leap as Victoza sales rocket

Pharmaceutical
6 August 2015

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) this morning posted first-half 2015 results, saying that sales increased 25% in Danish kroner and 9% in local currencies to 52.3 billion kroner ($7.75 billion).

Operating profit increased 57% in Danish kroner and 30% in local currencies to 26.3 billion kroner. Adjusted for the 2.4 billion kroner non-recurring income related to the partial divestment of information-technology unit NNIT, operating profit in local currencies increased by 16%.

Net profit increased by 35% to 18.2 billion kroner. Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to 7.02 kroner. Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net profit and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% and 22%, respectively. Notwithstanding, Novo Nordisk’s shares dipped 2.2% to 401.70 kroner by 11.38 CEST.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze