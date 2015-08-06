Novo Nordisk 1st-half profits leap as Victoza sales rocket

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) this morning posted first-half 2015 results, saying that sales increased 25% in Danish kroner and 9% in local currencies to 52.3 billion kroner ($7.75 billion).

Operating profit increased 57% in Danish kroner and 30% in local currencies to 26.3 billion kroner. Adjusted for the 2.4 billion kroner non-recurring income related to the partial divestment of information-technology unit NNIT, operating profit in local currencies increased by 16%.

Net profit increased by 35% to 18.2 billion kroner. Diluted earnings per share increased 38% to 7.02 kroner. Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net profit and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% and 22%, respectively. Notwithstanding, Novo Nordisk’s shares dipped 2.2% to 401.70 kroner by 11.38 CEST.