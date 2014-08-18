Novo Nordisk accepts fine from Danish public prosecutor over financial disclosure

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has accepted a fine of 500,000 kroner ($89,735), imposed by the Public Prosecutor in a suit filed by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.
In December 2013, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority reported Novo Nordisk to the police for failing to disclose inside information as soon as possible, a violation of Section 27 (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act. This related to Novo Nordisk failing to report its receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration on the evening of February 8, 2013, which was a Friday, in which the FDA stated it could not approve insulin products Tresiba and Ryzodeg.
The company published the decision on Sunday, February 10, but the Danish supervisory authorities decided it should have made the announcement on the Friday evening.
