Novo Nordisk launch new insulin device Levemir FlexTouch in USA

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has launched its newest prefilled insulin delivery device Levemir FlexTouch (insulin detemir [rDNA origin] injection) in the USA.

This device represents an advance in insulin delivery and is based on years of feedback from endocrinologists, certified diabetes educators, primary care physicians and other health care professionals, providing a new way patients with diabetes can administer their insulin, the company noted.

When a dose is dialed with traditional prefilled insulin pens, the push button extends, and at larger doses this may present delivery challenges for the patient. Levemir FlexTouch is the first and only prefilled insulin delivery device with no push-button extension. Due to the unique dosing mechanism of FlexTouch, the push button does not extend at any dose and allows insulin to be administered by pressing the low injection force button.