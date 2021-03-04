Novo Nordisk looks set for leading position in obesity market, says analyst

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) last month released impressive data from its Phase IIIa STEP1 trial for semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, in a bid to strengthen its position as the market leader in obesity.
There is a clear unmet need in the market for more efficacious and convenient therapies, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Current therapies mostly function as appetite-suppressors that are orally administered several times a day and often have poor efficacy. Despite some safety concerns, regarding predominately gastrointestinal adverse events, the unprecedented efficacy data from the STEP1 trial demonstrates that semaglutide has the potential to become the leading marketed therapy for obesity.
