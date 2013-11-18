Sunday 24 November 2024

Novo Nordisk’s NovoEight passes first stage of Japanese approval

Pharmaceutical
18 November 2013
novo-nordisk-big

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) recombinant factor VIII product NovoEight (turoctocog alfa) has passed the review by the Committee on Drugs of Japan's Pharmaceutical Affairs and Sanitation Council.

The drug is intended for the treatment of hemophilia A, and the remaining step in the Japanese regulatory process is an official approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW), the company announced this morning (November 18). The passing of the review by the drug committee is a critical milestone in the Japanese review process prior to a marketing authorization being granted by the MHLW.

Final approval expected within a few months

Novo Nordisk expects to receive marketing authorization from the MHLW within a few months. After the completion of subsequent price negotiations, the company intends to launch NovoEight in Japan.

"We are very pleased with the results of the review of NovoEight," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer at Novo Nordisk, adding: "This is an important milestone towards an approval offering a new treatment alternative for people with hemophilia A in Japan."

NovoEight has been studied in the guardianT clinical program; one of the largest and most comprehensive pre-registration clinical trial programs in the field of hemophilia therapy with more than 210 severe hemophilia A patients, the company noted. In the completed trials, NovoEight demonstrated good efficacy in preventing and treating bleeds and had no confirmed inhibitor development, and all patients in the surgery trial were treated effectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze