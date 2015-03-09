Novo Nordisk's Saxenda achieves clinically meaningful body weight reduction in Phase IIIa SCALET trial

New data from Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOVN: VX) has shown that adults with obesity or who are overweight with co-morbidities losing at least 5% body weight with Saxenda (liraglutide) improved blood glucose, cardiovascular risk factors and quality of life outcomes.
In the Phase IIIa SCALET obesity and prediabetes study, 63.2% of adults achieved a clinically-meaningful body weight reduction of at least 5% with Saxenda compared with 27.1% on placebo. The average weight loss for responders on Saxenda was 11.7% compared with 1.7% for non-responders.
Data from the trial showed that this group of patients demonstrated greater improvements across a range of efficacy outcomes with Saxenda 3mg treatment in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, compared with those that had a weight loss of less than 5%.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
