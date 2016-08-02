NZ’s PHARMAC to fund Merck’s Keytruda, Noxafil and Isentress

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC had approved an agreement with Merck Sharpe and Dohme (MSD), the local subsidiary of US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for the funding of pembrolizumab (Keytruda), posaconazole (Noxafil) and raltegravir (Isentress) and decisions to amend the Special Authority criteria applying to nivolumab and establish a “programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) inhibitors” therapeutic sub-group from September 2016.

This was the subject of a consultation in June. No changes were made to the proposal following consultation.

In summary, the effect of the decisions is that from September 2016: