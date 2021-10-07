Oculis poaches Novartis exec to be its global CMO

Swiss privately-held ophthalmics company Oculis has appointed Dr Joanne Chang as chief medical officer and head of portfolio management.

Dr Chang brings 20 years of unique R&D and medical affairs expertise given her experience in multiple geographies (USA, China and globally), as well as a deep portfolio expertise in ophthalmology covering all key areas such as cornea, retina, and gene therapy.

She joins Oculis from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), where she spent the last 13 years in various senior leadership roles in China, the USA, and global functions. Most recently at Novartis, Dr Chang led the global medical affairs team where she provided strategic oversight for the ophthalmology portfolio, including retinal, gene therapy and ocular surface disease.