Eye drug delivery tech differentiates Roche option

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has presented detailed results from the Phase III Archway study of its investigational Port Delivery System (PDS).

The trial tests the use of the PDS technology with Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), a leading cause of blindness globally.

The results show 98.4% of PDS patients were able to go six months without needing additional treatment and achieved vision outcomes equivalent to patients receiving monthly ranibizumab eye injections, a current standard of care.