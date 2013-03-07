Otsuka and Lundbeck expand current Abilify collaboration

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) and Denmark-based CNS specialist Lundbeck (LUND: DC) have outlined co-promotion plans and summarized the overall progress in their global alliance at a session in Japan with representatives from domestic and international media organizations.

The companies announced an agreement to expand their existing collaboration to include promotion of the schizophrenia drug Abilify (aripiprazole) in 14 European countries starting April 1, 2013. Under the accord, Otsuka and Lundbeck will jointly promote Abilify in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK. Lundbeck will promote Abilify in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Romania. The deal provides Lundbeck with the rights to promote all formulations of Abilify that are currently being marketed, sold and distributed by Otsuka in the European Union including the swallowable tablet, oral solution, orally-disintegrated tablet and the intramuscular rapid injectable.

Plans for Abilify Maintena