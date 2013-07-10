Pfizer gets EU approval for Prevenar 13 for adults aged 18-49

US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced today it has received European approval for an expanded indication of its pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) Prevenar 13 (pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate) to include adults aged 18 to 49.

The PCV is used to immunize for the prevention of invasive disease caused by vaccine-type Streptococcus pneumonia. Prevenar has been previously approved in the European Union for use in infants, young children and adolescents aged six weeks to 17 years, as well as adults 50 years of age and older.

Pfizer said Prevenar 13 is the only pneumococcal vaccine in the EU that offers protection against invasive disease from infancy through adulthood.