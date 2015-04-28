Pfizer impresses despite 1st-qtr 2015 lower sales

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) today posted first-quarter 2015 revenues of $10.86 billion, down 4%, exceeding forecasts of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment research who expected sales to come in at $10.81 billion. Like its peer Merck & Co also reporting today, Pfizer suffered from the strength of the dollar and generic competition.

The company reported first-quarter profit of $2.38 billion, or $0.38 per share, up. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.51 per share, also topping the average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks of $0.50.

Narrows full-year forecast