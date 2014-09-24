Pharma partnerships vital in stagnant Alzheimer’s treatment market, says analyst

US pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) recent partnership with Anglo-Swedish peer AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to develop oral beta-secretase cleaving enzyme (BACE) inhibitor AZD3293 for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a positive step forward for this challenging treatment market, says an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData.
Kyle Nicholson, GlobalData’s analyst covering neurology, states that the companies’ joint venture to bring AZD3293 to market is a strategic move that will also encourage more collaboration between large players in an arena with a high drug failure rate.
