Pharma sales to grow past 2014’s $1 trillion to $1.3 trillion by 2018; report

Despite concerns around declines in R&D, a new analysis identifies a surge in global biopharmaceutical sales with 2014’s $1 trillion milestone and forecasts sales to reach $1.3 trillion by 2018.

2015 CMR Pharmaceutical R&D Factbook, from Thomson Reuters, a leading global provider of intelligent information, also reveals a positive shift in New Molecular entities (NMEs) with 46 launches in 2014; the highest in over a decade.

The study underscores a promising industry outlook with increases in sales and NME launches and with shifting trends in R&D pipeline volume and therapeutic areas as evidenced by these other key findings: