Pharmacyclics’ Imbruvica gains EU approval for two blood cancers

US drugmaker Pharmacyclics (Nasdaq: PCYC) has received marketing approval from the European Commission for Imbruvica (ibrutinib) throughout the 28 member states of the European Union.
The company’s share rose 4.4% to $113.93 by mid-morning trading in the USA. Roth Capital boosts its price target on Pharmacyclics from $185 up to $188 and maintains a Buy rating on the stock following news if the EU approval for Imbruvica. Pharmacyclics also announced a deal with Roche to trial its drug with Gazyva (obinutuzumab; see separate story).
Imbruvica, a first-in-class, oral, once-daily, non-chemotherapy treatment, is now cleared to be marketed in Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), or adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have received at least one prior therapy, or in first line CLL patients in the presence of 17p deletion or TP53 mutation in patients unsuitable for chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze