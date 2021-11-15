PharmaMar out-licenses lurbinectedin in Taiwan

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has entered a licensing agreement with Taiwan’s Lotus Pharmaceutical (TWSE:1795) to commercialize the anticancer drug lurbinectedin in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the license and commercialization agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory and sales milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain production rights and will sell the product to Lotus for its clinical and commercial use.

Lotus will pursue the marketing approval in Taiwan and have the right to market the product exclusively on approval. Lurbinectedin was granted accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer in 2020. In addition, in 2021, lurbinectedin has received marketing approval in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and Singapore.