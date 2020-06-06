Saturday 23 November 2024

Phase IIIb Enerzair Breezhaler ARGON study meets primary endpoint

6 June 2020
The Phase IIIb ARGON study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating non-inferiority of once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler (QVM149) versus a free combination of twice-daily, two-inhaler standard-of-care regimen in treating uncontrolled asthma, says Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX). The full results were published online in Respiratory Medicine.

If approved, once-daily Enerzair  Breezhaler will be the first long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA) / long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) / inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) fixed-dose combination for patients whose asthma is uncontrolled with LABA/ICS treatment and could provide an effective and convenient alternative to the current standard-of-care regimen through a single inhaler, once a day regimen, according to Novartis, whose shares closed up 1.55% at 83.04 Swiss francs on Friday.

Enerzair Breezhaler consists of a fixed dose combination of three active substances (indacaterol/glycopyrronium/mometasone; IND/GLY/MF) in capsules, to be administered using an inhaler.

