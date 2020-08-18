Poseida plummets on CAR-T trial death

San Diego, USA-based biotech Poseida Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTX) lost nearly a third of its market value in the opening hour of trading on Tuesday.
This followed the company’s filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on the Phase I trial of P-PSMA-101 in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer.
The trial has been paused to allow for a patient’s death to be investigated, and whether it is linked to treatment with Poseida’s CAR-T therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze