Public consultation opens on EMA’s draft guide on monitoring of medical literature

The European Medicines Agency has released a draft guide on the monitoring of medical literature and the entry of relevant information into the EudraVigilance database, for a two-month public consultation, on which stakeholders are invited to comment, no later than July 27.
The European Union's pharmacovigilance legislation has given the EMA responsibility for the monitoring of scientific and medical literature for a defined list of active substances used in medicines.
A key objective of this initiative is to improve safety monitoring of medicines through better quality of safety information from the literature entered into EudraVigilance, the EU pharmacovigilance database. In addition, it provides a service and reduces costs for industry by relieving companies holding authorizations for the monitored substances from having to enter the literature cases into EudraVigilance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze