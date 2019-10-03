Ranitidine cancer link worries global regulators

The US Food and Drug Administration says it is continuing to test products containing ranitidine, such as Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Zantac (ranitidine), following previous warnings of a potential cancer risk.

In mid-September, the agency warned that some medicines of this type had been found to contain an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a likely carcinogenic, at low levels.

Following the announcement, a large number of US retailers and pharmacies have suspended the sale of these medicines, including Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS Health.