Global Zantac recall amid growing contamination concerns

The developer of heartburn med Zantac (ranitidine) has issued a global recall of the product, due to possible contamination with the carcinogenic impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) said it was investigating the source of impurities, which are thought to have been introduced as a result of modifications to the production process.
The move comes after multiple global regulators, including the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, have warned about the possible contamination.
