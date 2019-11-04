RedHill Biopharma leaps as FDA approves H. pylori drug Talicia

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Talicia (omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin and rifabutin) delayed-release capsules 10mg/250mg/12.5mg for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.
Israeli drugmaker RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL), whose shares rocketed more than 35% to 325.00 shekels in Tel Aviv trading this morning, today said it expects to launch Talicia in the USA in the first quarter of 2020 with its dedicated sales force.
Talicia is the only rifabutin-based therapy approved for the treatment of H. pylori infection and is designed to address the high resistance of H. pylori bacteria to current clarithromycin-based standard-of-care therapies. It is estimated that H. pylori resistance to clarithromycin more than doubled between 2009-2013.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze