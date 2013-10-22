Regeneron reports positive Phase III data for Eylea

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has announced positive results for Eylea (aflibercept) Injection from the Phase III VIBRANT study.
In the trial, 53% of patients with macular edema following Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), who received Eylea 2mg every four weeks gained at least 15 letters in vision from baseline at week 24, the primary endpoint of the study, compared to 27% of patients who received laser, a standard-of-care treatment. Patients who received Eylea 2mg every four weeks achieved a 17.0 letter mean improvement over baseline in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) compared to a 6.9 letter mean improvement in patients who received laser, a key secondary endpoint. VIBRANT is the first Phase III trial in this indication in which an anti-VEGF agent was directly compared to an active comparator.
A new treatment option for patients
