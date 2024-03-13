Ribosome specialist makes progress with Almirall partnership

Spanish dermatology giant Almirall (BME: ALM) has entered into an agreement with USA-based Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ELOX) related to the asset ZKN-013.
Developed using Eloxx’ proprietary TURBO-ZM tech, the small molecule works by binding to ribosomes and enabling the body’s protein-making machinery to generate functional proteins.
Modulating the ribosome subunits in this way provides a therapeutic approach which could be used to address a number of different diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze