Ribosome specialist makes progress with Almirall partnership

Spanish dermatology giant Almirall (BME: ALM) has entered into an agreement with USA-based Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ELOX) related to the asset ZKN-013.

Developed using Eloxx’ proprietary TURBO-ZM tech, the small molecule works by binding to ribosomes and enabling the body’s protein-making machinery to generate functional proteins.

Modulating the ribosome subunits in this way provides a therapeutic approach which could be used to address a number of different diseases.