Roche to build $467 million diagnostic manufacturing facility in China

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) is to invest 450 million Swiss francs ($467 million) in a new diagnostic manufacturing facility in China.

Built over the next three years, the facility will be located at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou. It sets out to address the growing demand for diagnostic tests in China and Asia Pacific, and will focus on producing immunochemistry and clinical chemistry tests, which are crucial to lab testing.

The site plans to employ a workforce of over 600 in the next several years.