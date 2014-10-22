Roche to invest billions in new R&D facility and Basel updates

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) says it will invest 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in new research infrastructure and site updates in Basel.
The money will be invested over the next decade in the construction of a new R&D center for around 1,900 employees, an office building for up to 1,700 employees, in upgrading infrastructure, and in renovating the historic office building. It said some of the current offices and labs no longer meet requirements and need to be modernized.
Roche chief executive Severin Schwan said: "Roche is committed long-term to Switzerland and to Basel in its dual role as corporate headquarters and one of our most important sites worldwide. The entire value chain is represented in Basel. Employees from all parts of the company are making a vital contribution to Roche’s innovative strength, and we want to provide them with an attractive work environment. The new buildings will continue Roche’s tradition of elegant, distinctive and functional architecture.”
