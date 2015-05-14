Roche’s alectinib shrank tumors in nearly half of people with specific type of lung cancer

Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced positive results from two pivotal studies (NP28673 and NP28761) that showed alectinib, its oral investigational anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor (ALKi), shrank tumors (overall response rate; ORR: 50% and 47.8%, respectively) in people with advanced ALK-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease had progressed following treatment with crizotinib.
In addition, alectinib was shown to shrink tumors in people whose cancer had spread to the central nervous system (CNS) (CNS ORR: 57.1% and 68.8%, respectively). Additionally, people whose tumors shrank in response to alectinib continued to respond for a median of 11.2 and 7.5 months, respectively (duration of response; DOR). Alectinib demonstrated a safety profile consistent with that observed in previous studies. The most common adverse events (Grade 3 or higher occurring in at least 2% of people) were an increase in muscle enzymes (increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase), increased liver enzymes and shortness of breath (dyspnea).
Will submit data to FDA
