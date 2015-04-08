Roche's Avastin and chemo combination approved in the EU for cervical carcinoma

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) says that the European Commission has approved its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) in combination with standard chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical carcinoma.
Avastin’s approval in the EU is significant as this indication is a disease area where, until now, treatment options have been limited to chemotherapy, the company noted.
Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of global product development, said: “We are pleased that women in Europe now have a much needed new treatment option that is proven to help them live longer lives compared to chemotherapy alone. Currently, fewer than one in six women with this disease are alive five years after diagnosis. Avastin’s approval is a welcome advance for women with persistent, recurrent or metastatic carcinoma of the cervix.”
