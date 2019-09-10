Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia to purchase additional vital drugs this year

10 September 2019
The Russian government has decided to allocate additional funding for the purchases of some vital, imported drugs, which are not produced in the country, amid fears of their potential shortage in the local market, according to recent statements made by an official spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Health as well as some industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of these plans, particular attention will be paid to the purchase of painkillers and anticonvulsants at the initial stage, while later this range will be significantly expanded.

It is planned that the Moscow Endocrine Plant will be responsible for the purchase and delivery of such drugs into Russia.

