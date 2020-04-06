Saturday 23 November 2024

Rybelsus approved for adults with type 2 diabetes in the EU

Pharmaceutical
6 April 2020
novo_nordisk_big

Following a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s advisory panel at the end of January this year, the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Rybelsus (oral semaglutide), for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The marketing authorization, granted to Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), applies to all 27 European Union member states and the UK. The oral semaglutide adds to Novo Nordisk’s already marketed injectable formulation Ozempic, which last year generated global sales of around $1.65 billion, while Rybelsus, which gained approval in the USA in September last year, posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $7 million as it continued to roll out.

Rybelsus is the first and only oral glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. The approval is based on the results from 10 PIONEER clinical trials, in which Rybelsus after 52 weeks demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c versus sitagliptin, empagliflozin and liraglutide and with up to 4.3kg weight reduction. Across the PIONEER program, Rybelsus demonstrated a safe and well-tolerated profile, with the most common adverse event being mild to moderate nausea which diminished over time.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk files for EU approval of oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes
26 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves expansion of Ozempic label
17 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
First oral biologic Rybelsus continues to gather pace
16 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Japanese approval for Rybelsus as treatment of type 2 diabetes
29 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze