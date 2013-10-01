Sanofi and Aviesan renew their agreement to accelerate research in France

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Aviesan, the French National Alliance for Life Sciences and Health, have renewed for a period of three years the cooperation protocol signed in 2010. The aim is to contribute to the development of new treatments that target unmet medical needs, including those in the field of rare diseases, to participate to the excellence and consolidation of research in French industry on an international level.

Special emphasis will be put on translational research projects that bring together clinical and medical teams with fundamental research teams to translate research successes into medical advances.

"As well as strengthening existing ties, this new agreement will allow us to explore other avenues of research," said Andre Syrota, President of Aviesan. "Translational research combines clinical and basic research, underscoring the critical importance of linking industrial and academic expertise," Prof Syrota added.