Sanofi Pasteur announces positive results for Fluzone’s higher dose

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi Euronext: SAN) has found that Fluzone High-Dose was more effective in preventing influenza in adults over the age of 64 compared to its standard dose vaccine. The High Dose formulation is an inactivated vaccine that contains four times the amount of antigen that is contained in the standard dose. It induces a higher antibody response.

It was found to be 24.2% more effective in preventing the flu, relative to standard-dose Fluzone, indicating that roughly one in four breakthrough cases could be prevented if Fluzone High-Dose vaccine was used instead of standard dose in the population. Relative efficacy was 35.4% in an analysis restricted to flu cases caused by vaccine-similar strains.

David Greenberg, vice president of scientific and medical affairs, and chief medical officer of Sanofi Pasteur US, said: "We are thrilled that the results of this trial have shown that Fluzone High-Dose vaccine is significantly more effective than standard-dose Fluzone vaccine in providing protection against influenza in the 65 and over population. Fluzone High-Dose vaccine is the only influenza vaccine in the US that is designed specifically to address the age-related decline of the immune system in older adults."