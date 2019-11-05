Sanofi's high-dose quadrivalent flu vaccine approved for older people

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) expects to have its Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine available for Americans aged 65 years of age and older in time for fall 2020.

This follows the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of a supplemental Biologics License Application for Fluzone, a decade on from the Fluzone trivalent influenza vaccine, including two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain, being approved by the FDA.

"We anticipate approval in the European Union next spring"Fluzone high-dose quadrivalent contains an additional influenza B strain.