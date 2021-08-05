FDA selection of flu vaccine for the 2021-2022 season

The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met in Silver Spring, Maryland, in March to select the influenza viruses for the composition of the influenza vaccine for the 2021-2022 US influenza season.

During this meeting, the advisory committee reviewed and evaluated the surveillance data related to epidemiology and antigenic characteristics of recent influenza isolates, serological responses to 2020-2021 vaccines, and the availability of candidate strains and reagents.

Influenza virus strains were selected based on the influenza vaccine production method; egg-based and cell- or recombinant based. The committee recommended that the quadrivalent formulation of egg-based influenza vaccines for the U.S. 2021-2022 influenza season contain the following: