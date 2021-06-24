Sunday 24 November 2024

Santen gets FDA green light for eye disease drug Verkazia

24 June 2021
santen-big

The US subsidiary of Japanese ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Verkazia (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.1% eye drops for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in children and adults.

VKC is a rare and recurrent allergic eye condition, most common in children and adolescents, that causes severe inflammation of the surface of the eye. The symptoms of VKC – intense itching, painful eyes and light sensitivity – can prevent those affected from participating in everyday activities. Without adequate treatment, severe cases may result in corneal ulcers and even vision loss.

“This is an important milestone in Santen’s aim to bring innovative solutions that protect vision for those affected by rare ophthalmic conditions, and is the first prescription product approval for Santen in the US market,” said Tatsuya Kaihara, chief executive of Santen Inc and head of Santen North America.

