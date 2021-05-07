Santen powers on with blepharitis gel launches

Japanese ophthalmology specialist Santen (TYO: 4536) has now ticked off much of Europe with its launch of Puralid Lipogel, an ophthalmic gel for blepharitis.

Puralid Lipogel has been launched to date in Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, with further launches expected across Europe in the coming months.

A survey commissioned by Santen of blepharitis patients across three European countries revealed that current treatments are not providing full relief for some of the most severe and frequent symptoms experienced – including dry eyes and red, itchy and irritated eyelids.