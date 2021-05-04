Progress on proposed biosimilars of eye drugs Eylea and Lucentis

Monday saw the announcement of progress for biosimilars of two important ophthalmic drugs; Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea (aflibercept) and Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab), which generated full-year 2020 revenues of 2.47 billion euros ($2.97 billion) and $1.93 billion, respectively.
First, Sandoz, a Novartis division, revealed progress in the late-stage clinical development program for its proposed biosimilar aflibercept. Sandoz will begin enrolling the first patient in MYLIGHT, a clinical Phase III confirmatory efficacy and safety study, shortly.
Aflibercept is indicated to improve visual acuity in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema, macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, and other specific neovascular retinal diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze