Progress on proposed biosimilars of eye drugs Eylea and Lucentis

Monday saw the announcement of progress for biosimilars of two important ophthalmic drugs; Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea (aflibercept) and Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Lucentis (ranibizumab), which generated full-year 2020 revenues of 2.47 billion euros ($2.97 billion) and $1.93 billion, respectively.

First, Sandoz, a Novartis division, revealed progress in the late-stage clinical development program for its proposed biosimilar aflibercept. Sandoz will begin enrolling the first patient in MYLIGHT, a clinical Phase III confirmatory efficacy and safety study, shortly.

Aflibercept is indicated to improve visual acuity in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema, macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion, and other specific neovascular retinal diseases.