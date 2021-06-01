Novartis terminates Beovu studies

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has reported the first interpretable year one results of the Phase III MERLIN study.

This two-year trial was started in 2018 to assess the efficacy and safety of Beovu (brolucizumab) 6mg versus aflibercept 2mg given every four weeks following the loading phase in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) who have persistent retinal fluid despite anti-VEGF therapy.

Higher intraocular inflammation