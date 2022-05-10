Saturday 8 November 2025

Current treatments for diabetic complication macular edema still not effective enough

Biotechnology
10 May 2022
eye_stock_large-1-

While there have been several significant steps forward when it comes to treating diabetes complication diabetic macular edema (DME) this year, current therapies are still not effective enough.

Data and analytics company GlobalData notes that not only is there still a surplus of unmet needs, but current therapies still have quite a heavy treatment burden. Further, several key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData spoke out to say that a significant number of DME patients do not respond well to current standard-of-care therapies.

According to GlobalData’s latest report,  ‘Diabetic Macular Edema Drugs in Development by Stages’, two DME drugs have been approved in 2022 so far: Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in January and Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Beovu (brolucizumab) in March. This has heightened competition within the international DME market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Beovu beats Eylea in diabetic macular edema, Novartis says
14 September 2020
Biotechnology
Novartis terminates Beovu studies
1 June 2021
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Roche's faricimab BLA for priority review
29 July 2021
Biotechnology
Roche's faricimab matches rival in two global Phase III studies in nAMD
25 January 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze