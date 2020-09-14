Saturday 23 November 2024

Beovu beats Eylea in diabetic macular edema, Novartis says

14 September 2020
Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has reported the first interpretable results of the Phase III KITE study, assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg in diabetic macular edema (DME).

The trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority for Beovu versus aflibercept 2mg in mean change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52).

Aflibercept is marketed by Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Bayer (BAYN: DE) under the brand name Eylea.

