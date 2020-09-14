Beovu beats Eylea in diabetic macular edema, Novartis says

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has reported the first interpretable results of the Phase III KITE study, assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu (brolucizumab) 6 mg in diabetic macular edema (DME).
The trial met its primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority for Beovu versus aflibercept 2mg in mean change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52).
Aflibercept is marketed by Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN) and Bayer (BAYN: DE) under the brand name Eylea.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze