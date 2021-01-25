Sunday 24 November 2024

Roche's faricimab matches rival in two global Phase III studies in nAMD

25 January 2021
Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced positive top-line results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating the Swiss pharma giant’s investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, in people living with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that people receiving faricimab injections at fixed intervals of up to every 16 weeks achieved visual acuity outcomes that were non-inferior to those receiving aflibercept injections - Bayer (BAYN:DE)/Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) blockbuster drug Eylea - every eight weeks.

Roche’s shares edged of 1.23% to 329.40 as trading came to a close today.

