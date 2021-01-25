Roche's faricimab matches rival in two global Phase III studies in nAMD

Roche (ROG: SIX) today announced positive top-line results from two identically designed global Phase III studies, TENAYA and LUCERNE, evaluating the Swiss pharma giant’s investigational bispecific antibody, faricimab, in people living with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
Both studies met their primary endpoint and showed that people receiving faricimab injections at fixed intervals of up to every 16 weeks achieved visual acuity outcomes that were non-inferior to those receiving aflibercept injections - Bayer (BAYN:DE)/Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) blockbuster drug Eylea - every eight weeks.
Roche’s shares edged of 1.23% to 329.40 as trading came to a close today.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze