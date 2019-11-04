Santhera lures Vifor exec to head the company

Swiss specialty drugmaker Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) this afternoon announced a strategic change to its management team with the appointment of Dario Eklund as chief executive effective December 1, 2019.

Current CEO Thomas Meier will continue as a board member and will chair the newly-formed board of director’s scientific committee. He will also serve as a special advisor to Dario Eklund, ensuring a smooth transition in Santhera’s leadership.

Commenting on the development Dr Meier said: “This is a very exciting time for Santhera. Puldysa (idebenone) is under review by the European Medicines Agency as treatment for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and vamorolone, a first-in-class steroidal drug, is in a pivotal DMD trial. We anticipate market entries for these products from 2020 onwards and we are gearing up commercial preparations both in Europe and the US. As we transition to become a leader in innovative treatments for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases it is important for Santhera to be led by a CEO with international commercial experience. Dario shares my belief in Santhera’s potential and excitement about the future opportunities for the company and he will contribute the perfect blend of global commercial expertise and management skills to lead Santhera into the growth phase ahead. As member of the Board I look forward to supporting Dario in his new role.”