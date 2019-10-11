Saturday 23 November 2024

Shionogi expands deal with Hsiri Therapeutics in mycobacterial diseases

11 October 2019
Japan’s Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has entered into a new license agreement with USA-based Hsiri Therapeutics regarding a collaborative research and development program to discover and develop additional novel therapeutics for non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) diseases and tuberculosis (TB). This new collaboration will include technology that complements Shionogi's earlier collaboration arrangement with Hsiri.

The new technology to be licensed from Hsiri has a novel mechanism of action, will be complementary to Shionogi's current research with Hsiri, and is anticipated to be more effective than current therapies for mycobacterial infections. Shionogi's strength in small molecule drug discovery and development in the antibacterial area will support development of Hsiri's innovative therapeutics in this collaborative program. Under the terms of this agreement, Shionogi will have exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the compounds generated from the collaboration. Hsiri will receive an upfront license fee, potential development milestones, and royalty payments based on sales from Shionogi.

It is reported that the number of patients suffering from NTM diseases has been increasing, especially in developed countries, in recent years. There is a medical need to develop novel anti-NTM drugs because of the long duration of treatment and insufficient treatment outcome of current therapeutics. TB is one of the three major infectious diseases in the world, and new cases of TB are estimated to be 10.4 million/year. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) have become a major public health concern, and novel drugs for MDR-TB and XDR-TB are anticipated.

