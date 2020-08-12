Side-tracking malaria prevention could 'cost thousands of lives'

An expert has warned that diverting malaria resources and interrupting prevention programs could kill thousands.

Benjamin Pretorius is managing director of ERADA Technology Alliance, the South-African start-up behind a saliva-based rapid diagnostic test for malaria, and he nearly died from the mosquito-borne disease.

He is alarmed to see COVID-19 threatening to derail more than a decade’s worth of hard-won gains in the fight against malaria.