Side-tracking malaria prevention could 'cost thousands of lives'

An expert has warned that diverting malaria resources and interrupting prevention programs could kill thousands.
Benjamin Pretorius is managing director of ERADA Technology Alliance, the South-African start-up behind a saliva-based rapid diagnostic test for malaria, and he nearly died from the mosquito-borne disease.
He is alarmed to see COVID-19 threatening to derail more than a decade’s worth of hard-won gains in the fight against malaria.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze