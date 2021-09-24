Singapore HSA approves Zepzelca for lung cancer

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has announced its licensing partner, Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA), has received provisional marketing approval for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who have progressed after prior platinum-containing chemotherapy.
This means, patients who have progressed after front line treatment will now have a further therapeutic option. Lurbinectedin is the first new therapy approved by the HSA to treat second-line SCLC in more than two decades.
The Singapore authorization follows approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. The drug, is being developed along with the USA’s Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze