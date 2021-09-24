Singapore HSA approves Zepzelca for lung cancer

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) has announced its licensing partner, Specialised Therapeutics Asia (STA), has received provisional marketing approval for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) who have progressed after prior platinum-containing chemotherapy.

This means, patients who have progressed after front line treatment will now have a further therapeutic option. Lurbinectedin is the first new therapy approved by the HSA to treat second-line SCLC in more than two decades.

The Singapore authorization follows approvals by the US Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. The drug, is being developed along with the USA’s Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ).