Smallpox vaccine Jynneos Ph III data peer reviewed by NEJM

Bavarian Nordic (OMX: BAVA) today announced that results from the pivotal Phase III efficacy trial of its smallpox vaccine, MVA-BN, have been peer-reviewed and published in prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
The Phase III trial was the final clinical study to support the registration of the vaccine, which was approved in September this year by the US Food and Drug Administration, along with the granting of a priority voucher from the FDA. The vaccine, marketed as Jynneos, is indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older.
“We are very proud that our research has been acknowledged by The New England Journal of Medicine. The fact that the study results have been published by such an esteemed journal underpins the importance of the data to the medical community,” said Paul Chaplin, president and chief executive of Bavarian Nordic.
