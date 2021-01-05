Sunday 24 November 2024

Sosei Heptares to regain global rights to muscarinic agonist programs

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2021
sosei_heptares_large

Shares of Japan’s Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) closed down 3.3% at 1,711 yen today, after it revealed it is to regain the worldwide rights to previously out-licensed muscarinic agonist programs.

In April 2016 the program was licensed to Allergan, but AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) acquired the company in May 2020. Under the deal Allergan licensed exclusive global rights to a broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists (M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 agonists) in development for the treatment of major neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.

This decision to return worldwide rights was based on business decisions regarding AbbVie’s pipeline strategy and not on any efficacy, safety or other data related to the collaboration programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Sosei taps into new wave of AI-driven drug discovery tech
6 July 2021
Biotechnology
Sosei Heptares and AbbVie ink collaboration on inflammatory diseases research
25 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Sosei delays Alzheimer's trial after 'unexpected toxicology finding'
18 September 2018
Biotechnology
Sosei inks new R&D deal with Takeda
5 August 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze