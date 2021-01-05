Sosei Heptares to regain global rights to muscarinic agonist programs

Shares of Japan’s Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) closed down 3.3% at 1,711 yen today, after it revealed it is to regain the worldwide rights to previously out-licensed muscarinic agonist programs.
In April 2016 the program was licensed to Allergan, but AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) acquired the company in May 2020. Under the deal Allergan licensed exclusive global rights to a broad portfolio of novel subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists (M4, M1 and dual M1/M4 agonists) in development for the treatment of major neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease.
This decision to return worldwide rights was based on business decisions regarding AbbVie’s pipeline strategy and not on any efficacy, safety or other data related to the collaboration programs.
