Sosei inks new R&D deal with Takeda

Sosei Group (TYO: 4565) has entered into a strategic multi-target partnership with fellow Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 3502) to discover, develop and commercialize novel molecules, including small molecules and biologics, that modulate G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets.
Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will combine the proprietary GPCR-focused structure-based drug design capabilities at Sosei Heptares with Takeda’s extensive discovery, development and therapeutic area expertise directed towards multiple GPCR targets nominated by Takeda. The nominated targets represent new therapeutic intervention points across a range of diseases. The collaboration will initially focus on high-priority gastrointestinal targets, but the agreement includes the potential expansion into other therapeutic areas.
Deal could be worth more than $1.2 billion
