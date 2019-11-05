Takeda divests more non-core products for $660 million

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) today revealed a new agreement to divest a portfolio of select products to Germany’s Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) for a total value of $660 million.

The portfolio includes over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products exclusively in Russia, Georgia, and a number of countries from within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), where Stada has considerable marketing strength, and which form part of Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit.



This is Takeda’s fourth divestment transaction in the past six months that contributes to the company’s goal to divest approximately $10 billion in non-core assets to focus on its five key business areas and commitment to accelerating its deleveraging following its acquisition of Shire.

Divestments to Novartis, Ethicon and Acino