Saturday 23 November 2024

Takeda continues divestment of non-core med assets

Pharmaceutical
12 June 2020
takeda_corporate_large

Getting shed of another batch of non-core products, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) has entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of select over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products sold exclusively in Asia Pacific to South Korea-based Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270.

Takeda will receive $266 million upfront in cash and up to an additional $12 million in potential milestone payments, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions. Takeda, which is carrying a load of debt as a result of its $62 billion buy of Shire last year, has set a goal of around $10 billion in asset sales.

Takeda has made strong progress on its ongoing divestiture program. In March 2020, it completed sales of non-core assets spanning the Russia-CIS region to Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) for $660 million and in countries spanning the Near East, Middle East and Africa region to Acino for $200 million. In July 2019, Takeda completed the divestiture of Xiidra (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) to Novartis (NOVN: VX) for up to $5.3 billion. Additionally, earlier this year, Takeda announced the sales of non-core products in Latin America to Hypera Pharma for $825 million and in Europe to Orifarm Group for up to about $670 million, including the sale of two manufacturing sites in Denmark and Poland.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda sells products worth $825 million in Latin America
3 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to acquire Xiidra from Takeda, for up to $5.3B
9 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Takeda now sheds consumer health unit as part of divestment program
24 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Takeda divests another batch of non-core assets
9 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze